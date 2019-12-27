Castore becomes official kit partner of West Indies

St John's [Antigua], Dec 27 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Castore sportswear on Friday announced a three-year partnership as the official team kit partner for West Indies cricket teams.

The fast-growing British brand - which earlier this year launched a partnership with tennis star Sir Andy Murray - will supply kits for Test, T20 Internationals (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) games and covering the men's, women's and age-group teams from Under-15 level upwards.

It is a Liverpool-based company's first deal in team sports and its first move into cricket apparel.

The West Indies will wear the new Castore kit for the first time when the West Indies Women will play against South Africa in five ODIs in May and June.

The West Indies men will then wear the new Test kit in the first Test against England at the Kia Oval starting on June 4, 2020 as part of the start of their three-match Test tour of England.

For the Test matches, Castore will provide kit in traditional whites and the West Indies' trademark maroon. It will include trousers, T-shirts, cable knit pullovers and a training kit.

West Indies will wear a new T20I and ODI kit when New Zealand tour the Caribbean in July.

"The West Indies maroon and gold shirt are iconic for both our own fans and cricket lovers around the world. We believe Castore are going to be a great partner to design technically superior kit that enhances our teams' performance, that fans will be excited to wear and that sports fans around the world will be able to find more easily than before," Dominic Warne, Commercial and Marketing Director for Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

"We anticipate this being a strong partnership between the West Indies with our incredible history and cricket talent, and a modern, innovative partner in Castore who are making exciting steps in the development of sports clothing," he added.

Tom Beahon co-founder of Castore said we are delighted to be partnering with CWI as their official kit partner.

"Cricket has a phenomenal heritage in the West Indies and the team has some of the most passionate fans in the world," Beahon said.

"We look forward to using Castore's product innovation and commitment to performance enhancement to support the team as they defend their T20 World Champions title next year," he added.

The three-year partnership covers all West Indies home and away games from May 2020. (ANI)

