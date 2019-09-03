Mohammad Shami with Ishant Sharma and Rajeev Kumar (Photo/ Mohammad Shami Twitter)
Mohammad Shami with Ishant Sharma and Rajeev Kumar (Photo/ Mohammad Shami Twitter)

Catch all 'Birthday Boys' in one frame!

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Shami who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, shared a picture on Twitter with Ishant Sharma and Rajeev Kumar, sports massage therapist for the Indian team.
Sharma celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday whereas the other member of the support staff had his birthday on Sunday.
Shami shared the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as "Birthday Boy's".

India won the two-match Test series against Windies on Monday as they recorded a victory in the second Test by 257 runs.
With this win, skipper Kohli had become the most successful Indian Test captain, surpassing MS Dhoni.
Shami was able to pick up 9 wickets in the two-match series against Windies.
However, the pacer was given a big blow on Monday as an Alipore court issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.
The court has asked him and his brother Hasid Ahmed to surrender before it within 15 days.
In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence.
She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.
In March, the police filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami relating to Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Shami went on to play four matches in the Cricket World Cup, scalping 14 wickets. He registered a hat-trick in the match against Afghanistan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:22 IST

Paul Stirling to join Cricket Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 3 (ANI): Opening batsman Paul Stirling on Tuesday announced to have signed a new contract with Cricket Ireland and will be leaving the Middlesex county at the end of the season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:06 IST

Hamilton Masakadza to retire from international cricket after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza will be retiring from international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:26 IST

Pujara hails Mithali Raj as 'inspiration for girls'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After Mithali Raj's decision to retire from T20Is on Tuesday, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has hailed the iconic woman cricketer as an "inspiration for tons of girls".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:06 IST

Squads for all six teams for upcoming MSL announced

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 3 (ANI): Squads of all six teams for the upcoming edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) were announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:01 IST

Craig Overton replaces Chris Woakes in England team for fourth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Craig Overton has replaced Chris Woakes in England's team for the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:28 IST

Not scared of Bangladesh, says Afghanistan's coach Andy Moles

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Afghanistan's interim head coach Andy Moles on Tuesday said that they are not scared of Bangladesh cricket team, even though they have "massive respect" for them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:33 IST

Langer cites Muhammad Ali's example to inspire Australia

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 3 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer has cited the example of boxer Muhammad Ali and his stolen bike to inspire Australia for the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:04 IST

Jurgen Klopp terms Roberto Firmino an 'incredibly important' player

Liverpool [UK], Sept 3 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino terming him as an 'incredibly important' player.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Grateful to judicial system: Hasin Jahan after arrest warrant...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After an arrest warrant was issued against Mohammed Shami, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday said she is grateful to the judicial system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:25 IST

ICC rankings: Bumrah reaches number three spot

Dubai [UAE], Sep 3 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has moved to the number three spot with career-best 835 points in the ICC Test Bowler rankings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:09 IST

ICC rankings: Steve Smith overtakes Kohli to reach number one spot

Dubai [UAE], Sep 3 (ANI): Australia batsman Steven Smith has overtaken India skipper Virat Kohli to reach the number one spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:32 IST

Mithali Raj announces retirement from T20Is

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India women's batter Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 Internationals cricket stating that she wants to focus on 2021 One Day World Cup preparation.

Read More
iocl