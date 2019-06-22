Caught on cam: Sarfaraz gets body-shamed by Pakistani fan

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Ever since losing the match against India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Pakistan cricket team has faced severe criticism from all quarters. And one more instance surfaced on Friday as one fan is seen shaming Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Syed Raza Mehdi, a Pakistan journalist shared a video in which a fan can be seen asking the skipper why are you gaining so much weight and even adviced him to lose some kilos. The journalist shared the video and captioned the post as, "A shameful act by a Pakistani fan with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, this is how we treat our National Heros. Highly condemnable".

A shameful act by a Pakistani fan with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, this is how we treat our National Heros. Highly condemnable!! ?? pic.twitter.com/WzAj0RaFI7 — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 21, 2019



Pakistan lost against India by 89 runs on Sunday and as a result, the team faced severe backlash. The team went on to become the butt of all jokes and many fans criticised players fitness and their training regime.

Several videos surfaced on the internet when Pakistan lost against India and the fans can be seen dejected with the team's performance.

Various media reports also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against India as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.

India maintained their clean sheet against Pakistan in World Cup and now Men in Blue have a 7-0 record against arch-rival Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy finals, but ever since that performance, the team has had a dismal show in the ODI format and the side has failed to do anything of substance.

Pakistan Cricket Board also already said that they would hold a review of the team's performance after the Cricket World Cup ends.

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the ongoing World Cup. They defeated tournament hosts England, but they suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India.

Their match against Sri Lanka had gotten abandoned due to rain and they are placed at the eight position in the tournament standings with just three points.

Pakistan next takes on South Africa on June 23. (ANI)