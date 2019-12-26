Centurion Test: Curran, Broad put England on top against South Africa

Centurion [South Africa], Dec 26 (ANI): England pacers Sam Curran and Stuart Broad shine on day one of the first Test and restricted South Africa to 277/9 on Thursday.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first. James Anderson, playing in his 150th Test, struck on the first ball of the match as he sent Dean Elgar back to the pavilion on a duck.

Zubayr Hamza joined Aiden Markram in the middle and built a brief stand of 32-run for the second wicket. The latter was caught by Jonny Bairstow off Curran after scoring 20 runs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Hamza stitched a 39-run stand for the third wicket before Hamza (39) was picked by Broad.

Rassie van der Dussen (6) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was dismissed cheaply by Curran. Plessis too became Broad's scalp after playing a knock of 29 runs.

Quinton de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius built a much-needed partnership of 87-run for the sixth wicket.

The duo took the scoreboard past the 150-run mark however Pretorius (33) was caught by Joe Root off Curran, reducing Proteas to 198/6 in 54.5 overs.

All-rounder Vernon Philander and Kock built a stand of 47-run before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Curran. Kock played an inning of 95 runs in 128 balls which was studded with four boundaries and one six.

In between, Keshav Maharaj (6) and Kagiso Rabada (12) also added some runs to the scoreboard. Philander is unbeaten on 28 and will resume his innings on day two.

Curran scalped four wickets while Broad bagged three wickets. Jofra Archer and James Anderson grabbed one wicket each. (ANI)

