Centurion Test: England 255 runs away from win against South Africa

Centurion [South Africa], Dec 28 (ANI): England ended day three of the first Test against South Africa in a solid position as the visitors were 255 runs away from the victory with nine wickets in hand.

England in their second inning just lost one wicket and were at 121/1 at stumps. Chasing 376 runs, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a strong start and stitched a 92-run partnership.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj provided the breakthrough for Proteas and scalped Sibley (29). Burns and Joe Denly are unbeaten on the crease at 77 and 10 runs respectively.

Earlier, England bowled out the hosts in the second innings for 272. Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje resumed their innings from 17 and four runs respectively.

Dussen played a knock of 51 runs while Nortje added 40 runs. Quinton de Kock (34) and all-rounder Vernon Philander (46) added some crucial runs to the scoreboard.

For England, Jofra Archer bagged fifer while Ben Stokes clinched two wickets. (ANI)

