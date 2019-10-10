Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has quirky take on Kohli completing 50 Tests as captain!

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday wished his skipper Virat Kohli, who became the second Indian captain to lead the side in 50 Test matches, in an amusing manner.
Taking to Twitter Chahal wrote, "Congrats Bhaiya only 50 more test matches than me."

Former skipper MS Dhoni has led the Indian side for the most number of times in the longest format of the game. He captained India for 60 matches in the Test format.
The 29-year-old leg-break bowler has played 50 ODIs for Men in Blue and bagged 85 wickets whereas in Test cricket he is waiting for his spot.
In the shortest format of the game, he has 46 wickets under his name with the figure of 6/25.
Kohli and Chahal share a dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as both the players play for franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Chahal was part of Men in Blue's ODI squad against the West Indies. He got a chance in the last ODI which India won by six wickets. India clinched the ODI series by 2-0 as the first ODI was called off due to rain. He is currently playing for the Haryana team in the Ranji tournament.
On the other hand, India won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against South Africa.
Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India. The team had a shattering start as the centurion (Sharma) from the first Test was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 14 runs.
Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a 138-run partnership for the second wicket. Pujara, 58, fell soon after smashing his fifty in the 51st over and India was reduced to 163/2.
After Pujara's dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Agarwal in the middle and built a 35-run stand for the third wicket. Agarwal (108) scored the second ton of his career but was soon dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.
Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane built an unbeaten stand of 75 runs for the fourth wicket. Kohli is batting on 63 runs while Rahane is at a score of 18 runs. For South Africa, Rabada bagged all the three wickets. (ANI)

