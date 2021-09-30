Chahal varies pace exceptionally well, batter needs to be right at every point: Srikar Bharat

Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI): After helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cruise to a victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), batsman Srikar Bharat praised Yuzvendra Chahal for always staying one step ahead of the batter.

Chasing 150, Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat scored 50 and 44 respectively as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare. With this win, RCB consolidated its position at the third spot with 14 points from 11 games.

"Whatever hard work you do on the backend always counts on the bigger platform like this. You tend to explore lots of cricket, domestic as well as franchise cricket, it all helps. It is a good feeling winning this game, I and Maxwell were just communicating in the centre and we did what the team required of us at that particular time," said Bharat during a virtual press conference.



"Definitely, you play with Virat Kohli, Maxwell, and AB de Villiers, you tend to learn a lot of good things in terms of cricket and how to handle things out of cricket. Maxwell and I discussed what areas we can access, the boundary options and how many overs a certain bowler is going to bowl," he added.

Earlier, Harshal Patel's three-wicket haul helped RCB restrict Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Sanju Samson's side, Evin Lewis top-scored with a knock of 58 runs from 37 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged as Man of the Match for his two-wicket haul.

"Chahal is a very good bowler, he varies his pace exceptionally well. You have to be right in the game at every point, you cannot fade off even at the moment. I was trying to keep myself in the game as a wicketkeeper and you know, to read him from his hands. You have to be in the game, Chahal keeps the keeper interested always," said Bharat.

RCB will next square off against Punjab Kings on Sunday in the ongoing IPL. (ANI)

