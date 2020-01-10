Challenge for us to keep improving in away conditions: Aaron Finch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against India, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Friday said the focus of the team will be on performing well.

"The way the guys have been playing has been great. It's a challenge for us to keep improving in away conditions. Every side is comfortable in playing at home, we won here last time 3-2, it's important to show good performance now as well," Finch told reporters here after arriving in India.

Australia had a brilliant summer season at home as they whitewashed Pakistan in the T20I and Test series by an identical 2-0 margin.

They then hosted New Zealand for a three-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The Aussies won 3-0 and consolidated their second spot in the standings with 296 points.

This will be the first away tour for them after the successful Ashes series against England in 2019.

"In India, you need to be disciplined with the basics. When you perform consistently, it is good for the side. The last time, we came back from 0-2 to win 3-2 here, it is about taking one game at a time," the skipper said.

The 33-year-old right-handed batsman lauded the spinning all-rounder Ashton Agar and said: "He will be really important for the make-up of our side".

"I think the package with his batting and left-arm spin bowling, he will be really important for the make-up for our side. He can fulfill the role of being an all-rounder for our side," Finch said.

"I think there has been a changeover. Few young players have come into our squad. We have spin bowling all-rounders as part of our team, while in the World Cup, we had Marcus Stoinis as a fast-bowling all-rounder. That's just the main difference," he added.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at Wankhede Stadium on January 14. (ANI)

