Chanderpaul not to renew his contract as US head coach post-U19 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 21 (ANI): In a major development concerning the USA cricket, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the head coach of the USA senior women's and U19 teams, is not expected to renew his contract post the ICC U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

The USA Cricket announced the USA U19 Women's team for the World Cup on December 14 and the new development has come as a massive surprise to the cricket fraternity in the country.

USA Cricket Hall of Famer and multi-discipline coach Jatin Patel, and cricketer- turned champion coach Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was in Mumbai to attend Atlanta Cricket League (ACL) annual banquet.

During his interaction about the USA cricket coaching and the future, Patel said: "We already have half a dozen renowned head coaches disconnected from the national team(s) since the new board is in place and I doubt if Shivnarine will renew his contract after the U19 world cup in South Africa."

"I had a word with Shivnarine Chanderpaul's manager Jerin Chacko to clarify and Chacko has confirmed he will not consider extending or renewing Chanderpaul' s contract after the Women's U19 World Cup in SA."

The year 2022 has been one of the best years for Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who started his journey as National and Franchise head coach with immense success.



During July 2022, he led the USA U-19 Women team to a title (undefeated) in the Caribbean when they defeated the defending champion Trinidad and Tobago in the final.

He also led the Jamaica Tallawahs cricket team as head coach to the 2022 CPL title at the Guyana National Stadium at Georgetown on September 30, 2022.

He became the first Guyanese coach to win a CPL title in front of his own country crowd.

It was also his home ground where he made debut for the West Indies to start his international career.

He is the only legend in cricket history to be inducted into both ICC and the USA cricket hall of fame in the same year.

"It is really unfortunate that Chanderpaul has intended to part ways with the current role as head coach after the U19 World cup. His experience as a player and his expertise as a coach are of immense value, and it had started to show results in his early stint as a coach of the USA Women's team. USA Cricket governing body is trying to stabilise from the few losses since inception during 2018, as half dozen coaches, few administrators and few selected independent directors have departed and to lose Shivnarine at this juncture is a big loss for USA Cricket, no doubt about that," a source said.

Though no immediate statement has been made by Shivnarine Chanderpaul regarding the decision, informed people are of the opinion that Chanderpaul is not comfortable under the present situation and "lack of professionalism" that is prevailing within the USA Cricket.


