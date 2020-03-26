Chandrakant Pandit to coach Madhya Pradesh for the 2020-2021 season

Madhya Pradesh [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Former Indian player Chandrakant Pandit, who is one of the most successful domestic cricket coaches, has decided to take the charge of Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Pandit made the move from Vidarbha, a team with which he had achieved back-to-back triumphs in the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Pandit said the idea behind this decision is to move forward and take a new challenge.

"I have coached Vidarbha for three years. Normally I always do my coaching stints for two years or three years. The idea is to always move forward. It's good to take a new challenge," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Pandit as saying.

Pandit further stated that he was happy with the team and the way Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) supported him.

"There is no doubt I was very happy with Vidarbha - the way the team has played, the way I got support from the association. From Prashant Vaidya (VCA vice-president and chairman of the cricket development committee) and Anand Jaiswal (VCA president). So it is not anything else, but just to move forward and take a new challenge. I was very happy with Vidarbha. I respect the support I received, and that will always be part of my life," he said. (ANI)

