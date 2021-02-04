Channel 4 secures free-to-air UK coverage of India-England Test series

Leeds [UK], February 4 (ANI): Channel 4 signed a deal with Star Sports, the global rights holders, to broadcast England's Test series against India. This will be the first time in more than 15 years that Test cricket is set to return to free-to-air television in the UK.

The four-match series which commences on Friday in Chennai will be the first Tests to be shown by Channel 4 since England's momentous Ashes win in 2005.

Channel 4's Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: "This is fantastic news for all cricket fans in the UK. It's been a long 16-year wait for the return of live Test cricket to free-to-air television but it couldn't have come at a better time. What better antidote to the lockdown blues than an England Test series in sunny India."



Channel 4's Head of Sports Pete Andrews and Penny Mills, Head of Sports Rights, led the broadcaster's negotiations to secure the deal.

"We're delighted to be showing live Test cricket on Channel 4 again and given the recent performances of both sides this series is set to be a cracker. We're thrilled to have struck this deal with Star Sports," Pete said.

Captained by Joe Root, England will be bolstered by their convincing 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka which takes them to five consecutive overseas Test wins.

England will face a buoyant Indian side that pulled off a remarkable Test win in Brisbane which saw them secure a 2-1 series win on Australian soil, despite not having all their first-choice players available. (ANI)

