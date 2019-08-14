Chelsea forward Pedro hails Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Chelsea forward player Pedro on Wednesday hailed Virgil van Dijk and Spanish team-mate Sergio Ramos ahead of UEFA Super Cup meeting with Liverpool.

"They are very good central defenders, probably at this time at the top," Goal.com quoted Pedro as saying.

The 32-year-old said Dijk and Ramos are very strong defenders as both have performed well with their respective sides lately. Dijk won the PFA Players' Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season for his performance.

"Sergio Ramos is very good. I know him very well: great defender, great with the ball. Van Dijk is also the same: so strong, very good in the air, scores goals. He's in a good moment. Last season with Liverpool, he had a great season winning the Champions League and the best player in the premier league. He's in a good moment and he's a good defender," he added.

Pedro will play his fourth Super Cup final. He had won the last three finals.

"It's another trophy, it's good when you start the season winning a trophy - it's good for confidence, for the future," Pedro said.

"Liverpool are a strong team with great players, a solid team, good on the counter. We need to read the game well, stay compact all the time and when we create chances we need to score if we want to win," he added.

The Super Cup is an annual football match which is organised by UEFA and it is contested between the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Champions League 2018/19 was won by Liverpool whereas Europa League was won by Chelsea.

Liverpool and Chelsea take on each other in the Super Cup later today. The match will be historic as referee Stephanie Frappar will become the first female official to adjudicate in a UEFA men's match. (ANI)