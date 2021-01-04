Chennai hotel staff test positive for COVID-19, Syed Mushtaq Ali players safe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 (ANI): Around 20 staff members of a hotel in Chennai, which is currently the base for three teams Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

However, the players are safe and have not contracted the virus as they were stationed in a bio-secure bubble made specifically for the showpiece event, slated to begin on January 10.

Speaking to ANI, a senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official said there is "nothing to worry" as the testing was done for the employees of the hotel and the players are secure in their bubble.

"The three teams are safe and there is nothing to worry about. The testing has been carried out on the staff and it isn't necessary that they have even come near the players because as you saw during the IPL as well, the board is very strict with bubbles, and the staff serving the players had already been tested before the teams arrived and have stayed separately. Even then, if something does come up later, we will act promptly. For now, everything is under control," the official said.



The teams had assembled in their bio-hubs on Saturday and are undergoing quarantine. They have returned negative from the first coronavirus test while a second COVID test is underway.

The teams will undergo another COVID test on Wednesday and after passing the tests, they can begin with practice sessions on Friday.

Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, and Mumbai have been chosen as the venues for the five Elite groups respectively, while Chennai will be hosting the Plate group games.

Earlier, TNCA announced that Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik will lead Tamil Nadu in the tournament while all-rounder Vijay Shankar will be his deputy for the showpiece vent.

Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (Jan 26-27), semi-finals (Jan 29), and the finals (Jan 31) of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (ANI)

