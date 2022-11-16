Chennai Super Kings release Bravo, Dhoni returns as captain

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings parted ways with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and released the West Indian ahead of the IPL mini-auction.

The franchise retained the core of the group but let go of English pacer Chris Jordan who recently won the T20 World cup with England and is considered a death-overs specialist.

Dwayne Bravo debuted in the inaugural season of IPL for Mumbai Indians before playing for Chennai in 2011. The all-rounder played 161 matches and picked up 158 wickets in the IPL.

He also played some crucial knocks with the bat and scored 1560 runs in 113 innings.

There were rumours of the Chennai franchise letting go of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja but it has retained the left-hander along with a total of 18 players.



MS Dhoni returns as captain of the side amidst speculations of the batter playing his last IPL in the 2023 season.

The remaining purse for the franchise while going into the auction will be INR 20.45 crores.

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathi

Chennai Super kings had handed the captaincy duties to Jadeja at the beginning of the IPL 2022 season but the southpaw relinquished the lead role mid-way.

Captain cool returned to captain the side but the team had a lacklustre 2022 IPL season as they finished ninth on the points table. (ANI)

