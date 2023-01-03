Chetan Sharma likely to get another term as chief selector of India

By Vipul Kashyap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chairman of the National Selection Committee, as per sources.

As per sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to give an opportunity to Chetan Sharma once again as chief selector. He could also be representing the North Zone in the selection panel.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik is conducting the interview process for picking up a new selection committee at the headquarters of the board in Mumbai. A few people have already been shortlisted and a final announcement will be made soon.

Earlier in November, BCCI called for applicants for the new selection committee after India's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, which saw Men in Blue crash out of the semifinals after a ten-wicket loss to England in the semifinal.

Last year, India also faced a disappointing final four-stage exit from the Asia Cup in August-September and had also lost the ODI series to Bangladesh in December by 2-1.



A release by cricket's apex governing body in the country mentioned the criteria for those who wish to apply for the positions.

"Should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches, or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches," a BCCI release said.

"Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago and no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men's Selection Committee," the release added.

BCCI on Sunday convened the review meeting of Team India in Mumbai to review performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where the team badly lost in the semi-final match to England by 10 wickets.

The board has shortlisted 20 players for the ICC World Cup 2023 in October to be held in India.

The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, India head coach Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket at the NCA VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Chetan Sharma.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (ANI)

