Cheteshwar Pujara starts hustling for Windies Test series

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday began hustling for two Tests series against West Indies, starting August 22.
Pujara took to Twitter to share his net practice video, saying, "Hustle mode on for the upcoming series. #WestIndiesTour."

India will take on West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests that are part of ICC World Test Championship.
The first Test will take place from August 22 to 26 at North South, followed by the second Test from August 30 to September 3 at Kingston.
Following is the Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
World Test Championship was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.
The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series. (ANI)

