India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal
China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to Busanan Ongbamrungphan

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:18 IST

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing China Open after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round match on Wednesday.
Nehwal faced an early exit from the tournament as she lost to the lower-ranked, currently 18th, Busanan in 44 minutes-long encounter.
Earlier, in the BWF World Championships, the world number eight Nehwal was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the round of 16-match.
Later in the day, BWF World Championships winner PV Sindhu will face China's Li Xue Rui in the first round match. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:57 IST

Sydney Sixers re-signs James Vince for BBL season nine

Sydney [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): England batsman James Vince has been re-signed for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season nine with Sydney Sixers on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:25 IST

Sydney Thunder signs Chris Morris for upcoming BBL season

Sydney [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): The Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Chris Morris for the upcoming season.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:49 IST

John Stones out for a month due to muscle injury, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Manchester City suffered a blow as manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday confirmed that defender John Stones was ruled out for a month due to muscle injury.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:33 IST

Meghalaya School wins U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya defeated Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) by 1-0 in the final of U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:12 IST

The country stands behind Ben Stokes in support: Tom Harrison

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison on Tuesday backed Ben Stokes after an English daily published a report about the cricketer's secret family tragedy, saying that the country stands with him in support.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Every match day is a new day, says India U-16 head coach Bibiano...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and Turkmenistan get ready to face-off each other in the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifier, Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes has said that players must respect their opponents whenever they step on the field, as every match day is a new day.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:50 IST

David Alaba out for two-three weeks, confirms Niko Kovac

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Bayern Munich's David Alaba is set to stay out of action for two-three weeks, manager Niko Kovac confirmed on Tuesday.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:18 IST

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini confirm...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:01 IST

Bangladesh A squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-man A squad which will tour to Sri Lanka.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:57 IST

Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 crore for Anju Bobby George's academy

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 5 crore to athlete Anju Bobby George's Athletics Academy at Bengaluru.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:19 IST

UAE announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Dubai [UAE], Sept 17 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019.

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:06 IST

Fans always expect Real Madrid to win Champions League, says Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard said that fans have 'so much expectation' and always want them to win the Champions League.

