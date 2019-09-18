China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing China Open after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round match on Wednesday.

Nehwal faced an early exit from the tournament as she lost to the lower-ranked, currently 18th, Busanan in 44 minutes-long encounter.

Earlier, in the BWF World Championships, the world number eight Nehwal was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the round of 16-match.

Later in the day, BWF World Championships winner PV Sindhu will face China's Li Xue Rui in the first round match. (ANI)

