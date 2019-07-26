Chirs Woakes makes to Lord's Honours Board

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England's right-arm pacer Chris Woakes on Friday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after scalping six wickets on the third day of the one-off Test against Ireland.

Lord's Cricket Ground welcomed Woakes to its honours board as saying, "Welcome to the Lord's Honours Boards again, @chriswoakes! What a sublime performance."



The 30-year-old Woakes, bagged six wickets in the second innings for the team and bowled out Ireland at 38. he returned to the figure of 6-17 in 7.4 overs.

In 27 match long career, he has 78 wickets under his name with the best figure of 6-17 against Ireland in this match.

England defeated Ireland by 143 in the day three of the Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket earlier this year. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.

Previously only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at the Lord's. (ANI)

