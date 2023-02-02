Chloe Tryon's unbeaten 57 helps South Africa beat India by 5-wicket, clinch Women's T20I Tri-Series

East London [South Africa], February 2 (ANI): A sublime knock of unbeaten 57 runs from Chloe Tryon helped South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets to clinch the Women's T20I Tri-Series here at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

Tryon single-handedly took the game away from India with her blistering knock of 57 off 32 deliveries. For India Sneh Rana bagged two wickets conceding just 21 runs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma claimed one wicket each.

Defending a total of 110, India got off to a blistering start as Indian spinners strangled the South Africa batter from scoring runs. Laura Wolvaardt fell prey to Deepti Sharma's superb deliver and went back to the pavilion without scoring a run.

In the 6th over of the innings, Sneh Rana provided India with the second wicket as the spinner removed Tazmin Brits for 8 runs.

The right-handed batter Sune Luus came out to bat. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then sent Lara Goodall packing, leaving South Africa tottering at 21/3.

Chloe Tryon opened her hands and tried to play aggressively as she slammed back-to-back two fours off Devika Vaidya's delivery, collecting 12 runs off the 8th over.

Renuka Thakur delivered one of the best spells as she conceded just 2 runs in the 9th over of the game. Indian bowlers dominate the proceedings halfway through South Africa's innings.

At the end of 10 overs, South Africa's score read 46/3, with Sune Luus (12) and Chloe Tryon (17) unbeaten at the crease.

Renuka Singh then delivered a stunning over, dismissing Luus for 12 off 13 and conceded only two runs in the 11th over of the game. Rana provided Team India with another wicket, dismissing Annerie Dercksen for 8 runs, conceding just 2 runs in her over.

Despite being under pressure Tryon put up a great fight against Indian bowlers as she slammed some big boundaries

After 15 overs, South Africa needed 28 off 30. Tryon played some sublime boundary shots while taking singles at regular intervals.

Tryon played a beautiful shot over mid-wicket to collect a four and on the last ball of the 18th over she took her team home by five wicket with a six toward a deep square leg. With the win, South Africa clinched the Women's T20I Tri-Series.

Earlier, power-packed bowling performances from South African bowlers outweighed a resilient knock from Harleen Deol as India could post only 109/4 at the end of their 20 overs of the tri-series final also featuring West Indies at East London on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, India was off to a bad start. Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed opener Smriti Mandhana (0) in the second over.

At the end of the first six overs and powerplay, India was at 19/1 with Jemimah Rodrigues (10*) and Harleen Deol (8*). Mlaba also dismissed Rodrigues (11) in the next over after she was stumped by Sinalo Jafta. India was 21/2 in seven overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was at 43/2, with skipper Harmanpreet and Harleen Deol unbeaten at 15 each. India crossed the 50-run mark in 12 overs.

The 48-run stand between Harmanpreet and Harleen ended after Sune Luus dismissed the skipper Harmanpreet for 21 off 22 balls, a knock that included two fours. At the end of 15 overs, India was 69/3.

India crossed the 100-run mark in 18.5 overs. Ayabonga Khaka ended Harleen's resistance at the crease, clean bowling her for 46 off 56 balls. Her knock included four boundaries. India finished its innings at 109/4 in 20 overs, with Pooja Vastrakar (1*) and Deepti Sharma (16*) unbeaten.

Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking 2/16 in four overs. Luus and Khaka took a wicket each.SA need 110 runs to win to clinch the tri-series.

Brief Scores: India: 110/4 (Harleen Deol 46, Harmanpreet Kaur 21, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/16) against South Africa 113/5 (Chloe Tryon 57*, Nadine de Klerk 17*; Sneh Rana 2-21). (ANI)