Chris Dent resigns as Gloucestershire skipper, terms it 'tough decision'

Gloucestershire [UK], September 18 (ANI): Opening batsman Chris Dent has decided to step down as club captain of Gloucestershire Cricket after four years in the role.

The 30-year-old top-order batter succeeded Gareth Roderick as the Club's captain in 2018 under the management of Richard Dawson and led the team in 45 first-class matches and 20 List-A matches.

"I have decided that the time is right for me to step down as Club captain, it's been a real honour to captain the Club and it is something I will look back on with real pride. It has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for a few months now, but I think it is the right decision for myself and the Club," Dent said in a statement.

"My aim when I took over the captaincy was to do all I can to help the team and the Club progress and I am really proud of what we have achieved in the last four years.



"It has truly been a team effort, from the squad and coaching staff to everyone in the main office and behind the scenes. The help and guidance I have had from everyone at the Club has made my job so much easier," he added.

This year, Dent led Gloucestershire to seven County Championship wins as captain -- the most first-class wins in a season since Mark Alleyne captained The Shire to 11 victories in 1998.

Dent has also led the team in List A cricket since 2018, winning 11 of 20 matches and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the 2021 Royal London Cup.

"On behalf of the coaching staff and the playing squad, I'd like to thank Chris for his service as Club captain of Gloucestershire Cricket. His record as captain is hugely impressive. Since taking the role, Denty has dedicated his time to bettering the team, prioritising every member of the squad ahead of himself," Gloucestershire website quoted the Club's interim head coach, Ian Harvey as saying.

"Chris will continue to be a leader in the dressing room and a role model to the younger players coming through. The Club is fortunate to have such a quality top-order batter and brilliant fielder so committed to the team and the search for trophies," he added. (ANI)

