West Indies opener Chris Gayle (Photo/Windies Twitter)
West Indies opener Chris Gayle (Photo/Windies Twitter)

Chris Gayle ends retirement rumors, says still with West Indies cricket

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle whose antics during the final ODI of the three-match series against India sparked rumours of his retirement, denied the speculations saying "he has not announced retirement yet".
In a video posted by Windies Cricket, Gayle can be seen saying "I didn't announce any retirement. Yeah, I am still with West Indies cricket until any further notice".


Gayle played a knock of 72 runs off just 41 balls against India, but his stint with the bat was not enough for West Indies as the team was defeated by Men in Blue by six wickets.
The left-handed Gayle was sent back to the pavilion by Khaleel Ahmed after playing a knock of 72 runs. Upon his dismissal, Gayle had received a standing ovation from the Trinidad crowd.
Every Indian player also congratulated Gayle, which led to speculations that the left-handed batsman might just have played his last match for the team from the Caribbean.
Skipper Kohli and Gayle were seen doing their famous high-five on the pitch after Gayle's dismissal.
West Indies had won the toss in the final ODI and Gayle had walked out to bat with a special jersey marking his 301st ODI appearance for the team.
Gayle was involved with opener Evin Lewis in a 115-run stand.
The 39-year-old Gayle is West Indies' all-time run-scorer in ODIs with 10480 runs from 301 matches.
Gayle had made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has registered 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket. (ANI)
Chasing 255 in 36 overs, Virat Kohli starred with the bat for India as he played an unbeaten knock of 114 runs to allow the side to win the ODI series 2-0. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:21 IST

Take a lot of pride in performing for team, says Virat Kohli

Port of Spain [Trinidad and tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 114 runs against Windies in the final ODI of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli said he takes a lot of pride in performing for the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:19 IST

India-Windies 3rd ODI: Kohli's ton helps India beat West Indies...

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant century helped his team defeat West Indies by six wickets (DLS method) in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:05 IST

Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup, defeat Chelsea on penalties

Istanbul [Turkey], Aug 15 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties by 5-4 to win the UEFA Super Cup here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

Players wish 'happy retirement life' to Gayle

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Although West Indies destructive batsman Chris Gayle is yet to confirm his retirement from international cricket, players from across the globe have started wishing the 39-year-old a 'happy retirement life'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

MSL announces marquee star players for second edition

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 15 (ANI): Mzansi Super League (MSL) on Wednesday announced marquee star players, both South African and international, for the second edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Indian cricket team wishes nation on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Thursday wished the nation a very Happy Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:16 IST

Australia to go with Josh Hazlewood over Mitchell Starc for...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): Australia have finally made a 'tough call' and opted to go with Josh Hazlewood for the second Ashes Test match over Mitchell Starc, coach Justin Langer confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:10 IST

Second Ashes Test: Day one abandoned due to rain

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): The first day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia got abandoned due to rain here at Lord's on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:54 IST

Cricket fraternity elated over inclusion of Women's T20 in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Cricket fraternity is delighted with the inclusion of Women's T20 cricket in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:51 IST

When a club like Bayern calls you cannot say no: Ivan Perisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich's new signing Ivan Perisic revealed that it was not a difficult call for him when the club called him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:45 IST

Rodrygo suffering from injury, confirms Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], Aug 14 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained an injury in the right rectus femoris muscle, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:56 IST

Chris Gayle wears special edition jersey in his 301 ODI match

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who is playing his 301st ODI match, donned a jersey with the number 301 on it on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl