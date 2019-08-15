Chris Gayle ends retirement rumors, says still with West Indies cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle whose antics during the final ODI of the three-match series against India sparked rumours of his retirement, denied the speculations saying "he has not announced retirement yet".

In a video posted by Windies Cricket, Gayle can be seen saying "I didn't announce any retirement. Yeah, I am still with West Indies cricket until any further notice".



Gayle played a knock of 72 runs off just 41 balls against India, but his stint with the bat was not enough for West Indies as the team was defeated by Men in Blue by six wickets.

The left-handed Gayle was sent back to the pavilion by Khaleel Ahmed after playing a knock of 72 runs. Upon his dismissal, Gayle had received a standing ovation from the Trinidad crowd.

Every Indian player also congratulated Gayle, which led to speculations that the left-handed batsman might just have played his last match for the team from the Caribbean.

Skipper Kohli and Gayle were seen doing their famous high-five on the pitch after Gayle's dismissal.

West Indies had won the toss in the final ODI and Gayle had walked out to bat with a special jersey marking his 301st ODI appearance for the team.

Gayle was involved with opener Evin Lewis in a 115-run stand.

The 39-year-old Gayle is West Indies' all-time run-scorer in ODIs with 10480 runs from 301 matches.

Gayle had made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has registered 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket. (ANI)

Chasing 255 in 36 overs, Virat Kohli starred with the bat for India as he played an unbeaten knock of 114 runs to allow the side to win the ODI series 2-0. (ANI)