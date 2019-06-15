Chris Gayle (Photo/cricketworldcup Twitter)
Chris Gayle (Photo/cricketworldcup Twitter)

Chris Gayle is ready for India-Pak CWC'19 clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Self-proclaimed Universe Boss and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is ready for the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, scheduled on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Gayle shared a picture of himself donning a white suit with patches of orange and green with a grey patch in between on one side of the outfit, symbolic of the Indian flag, while the other had patches of green, symbolic of his support to Pakistan.
The West Indian also said he will wear the same attire on his birthday, which falls in September.
"Yup! I'm rocking my India Pakistan Suit, all love and respect! I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th... its lit," Gayle captioned his Instagram post.

Cricket World Cup Instagram handle too shared the picture of Gayle in his India-Pakistan suit and wrote, "the Universe Boss is ready for the match."

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli dismissed any question of pressure in playing arch-rivals Pakistan and said no game is more special or less regardless of the opposition and that the atmosphere in the dressing room has not changed.
Kohli indicated that depending on the weather and playing conditions there could be changes in the playing squad.
Addressing the pre-match press conference, Kohli said in a philosophical vein that the World Cup match against Pakistan will not last a lifetime as it starts and ends at a certain time and the 50-over tournament will still go on even if the result goes against the Indian team. Relationship with the Pakistani players was good, he said and praised a couple of them.
On the other hand, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said that his team has not played a perfect game yet. The coach also said if Pakistan put all disciplines together, then they can beat anyone in the world.
"If we put three disciplines together, we can beat anyone in the world. We haven't put a perfect game yet, we are confident of displaying perfect cricketing skills. If we put it all together, we are a good cricket team. "There's pressure on each and every game. We are excited about tomorrow and we are pretty confident that we will perform to the best of our ability," Arthur said. (ANI)

