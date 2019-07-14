West Indies player Chris Gayle (left) meets Vijay Mallya (right) (Photo/ Chris Gayle Twitter)
West Indies player Chris Gayle (left) meets Vijay Mallya (right) (Photo/ Chris Gayle Twitter)

Chris Gayle posts picture with Vijay Mallya; netizens say 'courier him to India'

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 01:10 IST

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): West Indies batsman Chris Gayle met liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and netizens' reaction to a picture of the duo will leave you in splits!
Gayle, who has played many Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as part of Royal Challengers Bangalore - the franchise formally owned by Mallya - posted a picture with the businessman on Saturday.
"Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1" he captioned the picture posted on Twitter.
Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on the micro-blogging site, it garnered widespread attention and led to a flurry of quips and memes.
"Universal Boss with the Universal Thief," a Twitter user commented on the picture.

A netizen even tagged the State Bank of India while asking Gayle to ask Mallya to repay Rs 9,000 crore he borrowed.

"Please courier him to india. Your will get a million dollar atleast reward," another user wrote.

"Have you checked your stuff ??? After meeting with him ??" another user replied to the picture.

"Apna wallet check kar pahle (check your wallet first)" quipped another netizen.
Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since then.
A Delhi court had already declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in January 2018. The court had also issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against him for evading summons and law of the land in 2017.
Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to the embattled liquor baron to appeal against the UK Home Secretary's order extraditing him to India to face trial in the alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Australia announces 25 players for all-Australian face-off

Melbourne [Australia], July 14 (ANI): The National Selection Panel has announced 25 Australian players who will compete in an all-Australian showdown which is scheduled to take place in Southampton later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:01 IST

Samir Handanovic happy with Gabriele Oriali's return

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Inter Milan's captain Samir Handanovic is elated over the fact that Gabriele Oriali has joined the club as team manager as he said that Oriali is the link between the club and squad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:36 IST

Solskjaer feels Manchester United can revive

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that they can get back to the level they were in the past and they are on the way to building a new squad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:32 IST

Intercontinental Cup: DPR Korea hand over 5-2 defeat to India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): India were handed over their second defeat in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup as DPR Korea outclassed the Blue Tigers 5-2 at EKA Arena here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:08 IST

Australia set eye on Ashes series after World Cup exit

Melbourne [Australia], July 13 (ANI): After Australia's World Cup campaign came to an end, their all focus has now shifted on the upcoming Ashes series. Coach Langer is optimistic of David Warner and Steve Smith doing well in the series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:00 IST

Andy Robertson to travel to US despite hand infection

Liverpool [UK], July 13 (ANI): Despite Andy Robertson picking up a hand infection, Liverpool confirmed that the Scotland international will travel to the United States for the club's pre-season tour next week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:59 IST

England, definitely the favourites in CWC'19 final against NZ:...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday picked England as the clear favourites for the final against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:54 IST

Anyone can beat anybody: Kane Williamson ahead of World Cup...

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): New Zealand earned their spot in the World Cup final where they will be facing hosts England, who have been touted as favourites throughout the tournament, but skipper Kane Williamson is unperturbed and said anyone can beat anybody.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Ricky Ponting predicts England will win ICC World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], July 13 (ANI): As New Zealand and England are gearing up to compete with each other in the ICC World Cup final, former Australia player Ricky Ponting opined that the hosts England are going to lift the Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win maiden Wimbledon

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Romanian Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the finals on Saturday to win her maiden Wimbledon title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 19:12 IST

CWC'19 Final: Key players to look forward to in England-New Zealand clash

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Both England and New Zealand would look to win their first ever 50-over World Cup trophy when they take on each other in the final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:57 IST

My role is to build pressure: New Zealand spinner Mitchell

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against England, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner said on Saturday that his role in the match would be to build pressure and try to get wickets that way.

Read More
iocl