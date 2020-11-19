Chris Gayle pulls out of LPL, franchise confirms

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 19 (ANI): West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has pulled out of the inaugural Lanka Premier League, Kandy Tuskers have confirmed on Wednesday.

Gayle was set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others in the team.



"We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPLT20_," Kandy Tuskers wrote on Twitter.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day will have doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

