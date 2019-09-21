Chris Gayle turns 40, cricket fraternity showers heartfelt birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Warm birthday wishes poured in for West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle from across the cricketing fraternity as the southpaw turns 40 today.

From legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to flamboyant batsman Yuvraj Singh, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share their wishes to the 'Universe Boss' on his special day.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday @henrygayle! Have an amazing year ahead," Sachin tweeted.



Posting a picture with Gayle, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj wrote, "Happy birthday Kaka can't believe I am actually missing your 40th @henrygayle have a night to remember #40ShadesOfGayle."



"Happy birthday bro.. Was always a pleasure playing cricket with you.. Have a nice year ahead Gayle-storm!," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.



Resonating their camaraderie from Indian Premier League, K L Rahul shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday @henrygayle Dont blush boss. Wish u many more legend."



"Happy birthday to the Universe Boss @henrygayle," Shreyas tweeted





Gayle is West Indies' all-time run-scorer in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. He had made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has registered 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket. (ANI)

