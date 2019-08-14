West Indies batsman Chris Gayle wearing 301 number jersey on Wednesday. (Photo/ Windies Cricket)
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle wearing 301 number jersey on Wednesday. (Photo/ Windies Cricket)

Chris Gayle wears special edition jersey in his 301 ODI match

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who is playing his 301st ODI match, donned a jersey with the number 301 on it on Wednesday.
"Special Edition! Number 301 today to mark his 301st ODI! #WIvIND #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame," Windies cricket tweeted.

West Indies are playing their third ODI against India. Gayle played a brilliant inning of 72 runs in the match off just 41 balls before Khaleel Ahmed sent the 39-year-old back to the pavilion.
India has 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series as they registered a 59-run victory (DLS) in the second ODI after the first ODI got abandoned due to rain.
West Indies are currently playing on 123/2 after the completion of 13 overs. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:54 IST

