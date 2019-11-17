Chris Green signs longest deal with Sydney Thunder in BBL history

Sydney [Australia], Nov 17 (ANI): Spinner Chris Green on Sunday signed the longest deal in the history of Big Bash League (BBL) after committing to Sydney Thunder for another six seasons.

The 26-year-old's deal now surpasses the five-year deal Chris Lynn signed with the Brisbane Heat two years ago.

"Thunder was the first team that backed me when I was playing grade cricket, so to lock in my future with the club is really exciting. It is not often you have security, so for me to get that with a club that I love, I am really excited and very grateful for this opportunity to continue to represent Thunder into the future," Green said in an official statement.

Green has played 41 games for Thunder so far and has managed to take 30 wickets at an economy rate of seven runs per over.

He has also registered 321 runs with the bat at an average of 18.88. Green is currently playing for Northern Warriors in the ongoing T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

The 26-year-old has represented various teams across Pakistan Super League (PSL), Global T20 Canada, Vitality Blast in England and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"Thunder put me on the map and provided a platform for me to showcase my skills and contribute to the team's success and as a result, that's let me travel the world playing the sport I love. Within the Thunder set-up, I've had opportunities to learn from some of the best in the business," Green said.

The BBL is slated to from December 17 this year and the opening match of the tournament will see Thunder clash against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba. (ANI)

