Chris Green suspended from bowling due to illegal action

Sydney [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Sydney Thunder player Chris Green has been suspended from bowling due to an illegal bowling action, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday.

Green will be unable to bowl for a minimum of 90 days in the CA-run competitions, effective immediately.

He will be permitted to play as a batter should the Thunder or Cricket NSW desire and can also play premier cricket (including bowling) under the supervision and with the consent of Cricket NSW during his suspension.

As a result of this suspension, Green has been withdrawn from the Thunder's squad for today's Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Green was reported by umpires Nathan Johnstone, Mike Graham-Smith and third umpire Paul Wilson after the BBL match between the Thunder and Stars at Sydney Showground Stadium on Thursday, January 2.

As per the Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Procedures, Green then underwent testing at the Bupa National Cricket Centre on Sunday, January 5, under the guidance of Dr Luke Kelly.

Results from the test were made available to Cricket Australia today, which showed Green to have an illegal bowling action. Both Green and the Thunder were informed of the decision.

After the 90-day suspension has elapsed, Green will be eligible to undergo testing once again with a view to returning to bowling.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, said: "We'd like to commend Chris and the Thunder for the way they have approached this process with complete cooperation and respect. Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment."

"We look forward to working with Chris in the coming months and conducting further testing once the suspension period has elapsed," he added. (ANI)

