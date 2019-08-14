South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris

Chris Morris wants to play for South Africa: CSA director Corrie Van Zyl

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 14 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting director Corrie van Zyl on Wednesday said all-rounder Chris Morris wants to play for the country after he made himself unavailable for the India tour.
Morris made himself unavailable for the selection of the upcoming India tour. South Africa on Tuesday announced their squad for the series against India.

Van Zyl said that Morris' contract was only valid up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. His contract was not renewed thereafter.
"It is well known that Chris' national contract was not renewed beyond the World Cup," Sport24 quoted Van Zyl as saying.
The 32-year-old was the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in the World Cup. He scalped 13 wickets in eight matches.
Van Zyl said that negotiations for the new contract will begin after the India tour.
"Then, following his super performance at the World Cup, negotiations began on awarding him a new national contract but by then he had already made other commitments," Van Zyl said.
"It absolutely does not mean that the door is closed, and we will start negotiations on a new contract again after the tour. He still wants to play cricket for South Africa," Van Zyl added.
South Africa's Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.
South Africa's T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.
South Africa will tour India to play three-T20I and three-Test matches in September. The first T20I will be played at Dharmshala on September 15. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:28 IST

Dale Steyn not 'medically fit' for India tour, says Corrie Van Zyl

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 14 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn is not 'medically ready', said Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting director Corrie Van Zyl citing the reason for the omission of the pacer from the squad announced for India tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:50 IST

India-Windies 3rd ODI: West Indies win toss, elect to bat

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the last game of three-match ODI series against India here at the Queen's Park Oval.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:58 IST

SL-NZ Test: Akila Dananjaya takes fifer, leaves New Zealand at 203/5

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya's fifer left New Zealand at 203/5 at stumps of the first-day play against Sri Lanka here at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:38 IST

Indian hockey teams all geared up for Olympic Test Event

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 14 (ANI): The Indian men and women hockey teams will battle with some of the best teams in the world during the upcoming Olympic Test Event, which starts from August 17 here at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:36 IST

Priyanka Gandhi hails Aishwarya Pissay for claiming FIM World Cup title

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday congratulated Aishwarya Pissay for winning the FIM World Cup in the women's category.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:35 IST

Chelsea forward Pedro hails Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Chelsea forward player Pedro on Wednesday hailed Virgil van Dijk and Spanish team-mate Sergio Ramos ahead of UEFA Super Cup meeting with Liverpool.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:50 IST

AITA wants Davis Cup venue to be shifted from Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid tension between India and Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, All India Tennis Association (AITA) has written a letter to International Tennis Federation (ITF) to shift the Davis Cup venue from Pakistan o

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:04 IST

Uttarakhand gets full member status in BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have granted the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full BCCI membership.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:50 IST

You can't replace Eden Hazard: Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): English club Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard believes that midfielder Eden Hazard is irreplaceable in the team as he is at the best form of his career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:02 IST

Istanbul gears up for UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea

Atlanta [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): As English football clubs Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, Istanbul is leaving no stone unturned to be perfect hosts for the English fans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:05 IST

August 14, 1990: World witnessed Sachin Tendulkar's #MaidenCentury

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): It was on August 14, 1990, when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as "Master Blaster" made his presence felt on the field when he scored his first ton in  International cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 27 runs away from creating partnership record

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): When India and West Indies step out on the field to play the final ODI of the three-match series, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma would look to create another record for the Men in Blue.

Read More
iocl