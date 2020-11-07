Clash against Manchester City is the most difficult game in football, says Klopp

Manchester [UK], November 7 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the clash against Manchester City is the most difficult game of football for him.

The Reds will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Liverpool is currently at the second place in the Premier League standings while Manchester City is in the 10th spot.

"I enjoy these kind of games, I enjoy the preparation for the games but it doesn't make it easier; it's just a really tough task - the most difficult game in the world of football I would say, to play against Manchester City," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"Yes I enjoy the preparation but unfortunately we still lost some games against them. Just because I like to prepare for a game against them doesn't mean we win it afterwards. But from time to time it is just nice that I have fun as well," he added.



Klopp also explained how Liverpool generally play the same way every time whenever they clash against Manchester City.

"Very often you realise that pretty much all the preparation is really difficult because when teams play against us they change everything, and that makes it really tricky because you don't know what to expect," said Klopp.

"In this case, yes, City do what they always do and it is that good they do it always because if it wasn't that good they would change it from time to time. That makes it a challenge in the preparation but interesting as well because you don't play a lot of games against a team with such a high quality like City in specific areas where they play and all this kind of thing," he added.

Second-placed Liverpool heads into the match against City with several injury worries including the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.

On the other hand, Guardiola's side have had an inconsistent start to the season and a win against Liverpool will see them go two points behind the Reds. (ANI)

