Club cricketers to observe 1-metre rule once recreational cricket resumes in UK

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): As per the latest guidelines issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the return of recreational cricket, amateur cricketers will be asked to maintain social distance, even when attempting a quick single or standing up to the stumps.

The new guidelines have been issued in accordance with Step 4 of the ECB's roadmap for recreational cricket's return and they have been circulated to clubs and leagues ahead of the return of the recreational game on Saturday, ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per a ESPNCricinfo's report, the guidelines permit all teams to play with 11 cricketers, but the maximum number of attendees have been limited to 30 for any event, including coaches and officials.

The close-in fielders and wicket-keepers have been asked to follow social distancing and to maintain a one-metre distance from fellow players. This situation might force wicket-keepers to not stand up to the stumps when spinners come into action.

And when running between the wickets, batsmen have been asked to run in distinct running lines to ensure they are not within two metres of others. Players have been encouraged to use their own equipment.

No saliva may be applied to the ball at any time, but unlike the situation for professional cricket, the use of sweat for ball-shining has also been prohibited.

The use of clubhouse facilities, changing rooms, and toilets should also adhere to the latest UK Government advice.

International cricket resumed on Wednesday, after a hiatus of 116 days, as England and West Indies faced off against each other on day one of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

No international cricket was played since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both teams will take on each other in the three-match Test series. The other two Tests will be played in Manchester. (ANI)

