CoA extends BCCI's state association elections deadline to September 28

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday extended the deadline for completing Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) state association elections to September 28.
Earlier, the CoA had announced September 14 as the deadline.
"The deadline for completion of elections of state associations is extended from September 14, 2019, to September 28, 2019. No further extensions will be feasible beyond September 28, 2019, since the notice of AGM for BCCI elections has to be issued 21 days prior to October 22 which is September 30, 2019. The state associations are required to send the names of their representatives to the BCCI for the election," CoA said in a statement.
The CoA also announced that the date for BCCI polls will not change and it will take place on October 22 this year.
The Supreme Court in its judgment dated August 9, 2018, directed the state associations to undertake registration of their constitution on similar lines within 30 days thereafter.
The judgment also requires each state association to furnish a compliance certificate to the CoA so that CoA can file a status report before the Supreme Court with reference to the compliance undertaken by the state associations.
BCCI Constitution was registered on August 21, 2018. The state associations were bound to carry out amendments to their respective constitutions and undertake registration of the same on similar lines to that of the BCCI within 30 days from August 21, 2018, and submit a compliance certificate to the CoA.
The Supreme Court on January 30, 2017, had nominated a four-member panel CoA to look after the administration of the BCCI in order to implement Lodha Committee reforms. The CoA is chaired by Vinod Rai. (ANI)


