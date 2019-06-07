Diana Edulji (L) and Vinod Rai (R)
Diana Edulji (L) and Vinod Rai (R)

CoA seeks govt permission to host Pakistan Women

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): CoA, which governs the BCCI, has sought permission from the government to host Pakistan for One-Day International series as part of the ICC Women's Championship.
The underway ICC Women's Championship is played with all eight teams - Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies - taking on each other in a three-match ODI series on a home or away basis. Based on the championship, the host of the World Cup 2021, New Zealand, and top four other teams will gain direct qualification for the ICC's pinnacle event.
CoA chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji confirmed that they have written a letter to the government despite the prevailing political tension between the two nations, which has prevented the men's teams to contest in any bilateral series for the last six years.
"Yes, we have (written a letter). As regards playing Pakistan in India, we have always taken the government's viewpoint," Rai said.
Celebrated former India skipper Edulji said that the series is not bilateral, however, acknowledged that they will abide by the government.
"We have written to the government for permission. Let's see what they do. We will definitely abide by the government as it has always been the case. It is not a bilateral series, it is ICC Championship which is for the qualification of the team for the World Cup. So those points are there (in the letter)," Edulji said.
She further said that in the New Zealand meeting of the ICC, it was decided that the six points will be shared if there was a genuine reason.
During England women's tour of India in February this year, India speedster Jhulan Goswami had said the BCCI will decide the fate of India and Pakistan fixtures. However, the world number one ODI bowler stressed the importance of having the matches as the points were at stake.
"It (matches between India and Pakistan) will be decided by the BCCI. We do not know what will happen against Pakistan, but yes all the matches are important for us and we should try to play positive and good cricket in those matches," Goswami had said.
Prior to the concluded series against England, which India won 2-1, ODI skipper Mithali Raj, too, had said matches against England were of prime importance as playing against Pakistan would probably not become a reality.
"The last time, I remember that we were short of three points and that is why we had to play the qualifiers. It has always been on our minds that we probably would not play against Pakistan and that is why, whatever matches we play against whoever, we should play those keeping in mind that we need those points," Mithali had said.
Each match comprises of two ICC Women's Championship points. India are currently on the third place in the table with 16 points from 15 matches. On the other hand, Pakistan are in the fifth position with 15 points from as many games. (ANI)

