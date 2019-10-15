CoA submits its eleventh and final status report to SC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to formally discharge the CoA vide orders dated January 2, 2017, and January 30, 2017, in its final and eleventh status report.

In the status report, the CoA has also talked about BCCI elections, the formation of the electoral office and the implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms.

Once the BCCI elections get over, the CoA will be handing over the charge to the new body.

The report also includes the recommendations of the CoA inter alia pertaining to conflict of interest, membership structure of the state/member associations of BCCI.

In the tenth status report, upon registration of the BCCI Constitution which was approved by the Supreme Court vide the judgment dated August 9, 2018, the body sent an e-mail to all-member associations seeking submission of compliance certificate within 30 days.

The CoA has also revealed the response given by BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhry over the show-cause notice issued to him for not attending the meetings of ICC and ACC.

Chaudhry had said that the letter by the CoA surprised him as he has been attending the meetings of both ICC and ACC since 2017. He also gave a clarification that he could not attend the ICC meeting due to health reasons. He said that no one can foresee any type of health situation and it surprised him that the CoA decided to send a show-cause notice.

He also gave clarification over not attending the ACC meeting. He said that he was booked to travel to Bangkok on September 1, but once he realised that the meeting is on September 3, he requested his travel agency to change his booking.

Chaudhry cited peculiar visa regulations in Thailand as the reason for not being able to attend the meeting.

Three cricket associations -- Haryana Cricket Association, Maharashtra Cricket Association, and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, on October 5, were given show-cause notice because they did not amend their constitution as per the directions of the CoA.

All three submitted their responses to the CoA but the body was not satisfied with the responses and on October 9, disqualified them from participating and voting in the BCCI General Body meeting. (ANI)

