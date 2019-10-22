BCCI logo
CoA tenure to end after BCCI election: Supreme Court

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) administration will end after the election of new office bearers.
A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice S A Bobde, directed that no proceedings would be initiated against the CoA without prior permission from it.
Once the BCCI elections get over, the CoA will be handing over the charge to the new body. The BCCI elections are scheduled to be held on October 23.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President while Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, has filed nomination for the post of secretary, as revealed by BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami.
For the post of vice-president, Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) has put forward his name, while for the post of Joint-Secretary Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) has filed nomination.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of central minister Anurag Thakur, has filed nomination for the post of Treasurer.
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) has put forward his name for the post of Councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M. Khairul Jamal Maujmdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have filed nomination for the post of Governing Council Member.
On October 15, the CoA asked the Supreme Court to formally discharge the CoA vide orders dated January 2, 2017, and January 30, 2017, in its final and eleventh status report.
In the status report, the CoA has also talked about BCCI elections, the formation of the electoral office and the implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms.
The report also includes the recommendations of the CoA inter alia pertaining to conflict of interest, membership structure of the state/member associations of BCCI. (ANI)

