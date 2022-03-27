Coach Marcus Trescothick 'immensely disappointed' with England's performance against WI in third Test

Saint George's [Grenada], March 27 (ANI): Batting coach Marcus Trescothick admitted that England's performance was 'immensely disappointing' and he added that it would be wrong to put blame on the captain, after a devastating third day in the St George's Test ended with England on the brink of defeat.

Joshua Da Silva's unbeaten ton and Kyle Mayer's five-wicket haul put West Indies in a dominating position against England at stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing third and final Test.

"It's disappointing. We're obviously immensely disappointed about what's happened over the course of the day. We've not got it right in both departments. We've been better than that over the course of the series but we've not turned up and made it work as we have done in previous games," ESPNcricinfo quotes Marcus Trescothick as saying.

Resuming Day 3 at 232/8, West Indies batters Da Silva and Kemar Roach continued with their knocks but they faced a blow when the latter had to depart as he was dismissed by Saqib Mahmood.

Root's side were ten runs ahead with only two wickets in hand at the stumps of day three in the third and deciding Test of the series.

"I don't think you can pinpoint the captain and say it's his fault. I think it's the group. It's easy, over the course of what we've had over the winter, to throw the baby out with the bathwater. It's all gone wrong, yes, we've had a really bad day and we're really disappointed. We believe as coaching staff and players in that dressing room that we've made strides as a team over the course of the Test matches we've had. We'll lick our wounds and try to come back from it but it's been a really tough day and we've put the series in jeopardy," said Trescothick.

England made a horrible start as they lost an early wicket of Zak Crawley with just 14 runs on the board. Joe Root and Daniel Lawerence then followed the footsteps of Crawley and also departed, after they fell prey to the fiery spell of Mayers, leaving the visitors total at 27/3.

"We haven't performed to the level we've put our standards at in the previous two Tests. So we have to look at that and say 'why have we put in that performance today? What is the reason?' We'll try to find a solution and try to make it better going forward. We're working on those solutions. I think we've made improvements but it was disappointing today," said England's batting coach.

At stumps, England were 103/8, leading by 10 runs. Currently, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach are standing at the crease against hosts. (ANI)