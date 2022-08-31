Colin de Grandhomme announces retirement from international cricket

Wellington [New Zealand], August 31 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

De Grandhomme, 36 made the decision to bring down the curtain on an impressive international career after discussions this week with New Zealand Cricket - which has agreed to release him from his central contract.



The Zimbabwean-born Kiwi said a range of factors had played a part in his decision, not least his struggles with injury and the increasing competition for places in all three formats.



"I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries. I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks," said the all-rounder in a statement.



"I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BLACKCAPS since debuting in 2012 and I am proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish."



De Grandhomme departs the international stage with an impressive record, particularly in the Test arena; his 29 matches realising 1432 runs at 38.70, including centuries against the West Indies and South Africa, and 49 wickets at 32.95 - including six for 41 on debut against Pakistan.



A measure of his influence in the Test environment is that he featured in 18 wins, playing a key role in the BLACKCAPS inaugural ICC World Test Championship campaign, which ended with a victory over India in the final at Southampton.



De Grandhomme also proved valuable in the BLACKCAPS ODI side, in 45 outings scoring 742 runs at a strike rate of 106.15 and taking 30 wickets at 41.00 with the ball, as the side reached a No.1 world ranking, and qualified for the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.





In that tournament, he starred with a 47-ball 60 in a pulsating victorious chase against South Africa, scored 64 against Pakistan, and bowled superbly in the final against England, taking one for 25 off his 10 overs.



The powerful all-rounder also played in 41 T20Is, scoring 505 runs at a strike-rate of 138.35 and taking 12 wickets at 38.41 (economy rate of 8.61).



De Grandhomme said he had cherished his time playing for the BLACKCAPS and sharing in such a successful time for New Zealand cricket.



"I have loved being part of this team over the past decade and am grateful for the experiences we have shared together. I have made many lasting friendships with teammates, coaching staff and opponents, and will treasure the memories for the rest of my life."



De Grandhomme said he still retained a desire to play domestic cricket in New Zealand when available, and would be discussing that matter with Northern Districts cricket.



BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said it was sad to see de Grandhomme depart the international scene, but he understood his reasons.



"Colin's been a hugely influential part of the BLACKCAPS and contributed to some of the team's greatest achievements. His immense power with the bat and skills with the ball made him a real match winner and an asset to any side," he said.



"Colin's a great team-man and we will certainly miss his character around the dressing room. While it is sad to see him go - we appreciate he is at a stage in his career where he is looking to head in a different direction and we respect that."



"We wish him all the best with his future and hope to see him featuring on the New Zealand domestic scene when available." (ANI)

