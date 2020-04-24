Combating COVID-19: De Villiers, Kohli to auction their kits from 2016 IPL match

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers on Friday revealed that he would be auctioning his and Virat Kohli's kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions for raising funds to aid the battle against the coronavirus.

De Villiers revealed this while having an Instagram Live session with India skipper Virat Kohli.

Both players have decided to auction their RCB kits from the 2016 Green Day match against Gujarat Lions.

In that game, both batsmen went on to score centuries to take their side over the line.

Talking about this initiative, de Villiers told Kohli: "In 2016 IPL match against Gujarat Lions, we both scored centuries, it was a good partnership, it was an enjoyable one, I got 120 odd and you got your hundred towards the end, it was the Green game, we did our bit for creating awareness about the environment".

"The plan now is to get our kits to go for an online auction, the green kits would go for auction, people can go and bid and all the proceeds will go the COVID-19 fund and it is a cause which will provide food to the maximum number of people, he added.

As per CNN, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people and has killed at least 191,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

