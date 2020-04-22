Combating COVID-19: Shakib-Al-Hasan to auction his World Cup bat to raise funds

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan has said that he would be auctioning his 2019 World Cup bat to raise funds to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

The Bangladesh all-rounder released a small video on Instagram and captioned the post as: "This is a very special bat to me, but my people are even more special to me. So I have decided to auction my SG bat through which I scored 1500 runs and performed well at the ICC World Cup with all your blessings".

"Let's bid as high as possible and help as many people as we can. Only as a team can we win this," he added.



Earlier, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had also decided to put his 'very precious' bat on auction to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahim is auctioning the bat with which he struck his maiden double ton in the longest format of the game.

He had taken to Twitter to write: "This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test. Lots of memory is attached to it but decided to auction it for the welfare of my countrymen who are COVID-19 victims. Please come forward and let me help them".

Earlier this month, England cricketer Jos Buttler raised £65,000 by auctioning off his World Cup finals T-shirt.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

