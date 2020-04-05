Combating COVID-19: Yuvraj Singh to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India] April 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

Singh also urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light 'diyas' and candles tonight at 9 pm tonight for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.

Singh took to Twitter to write: "We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9 pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me? On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs 50 lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too! @narendramodi #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona."

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several athletes have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

In a video message, Prime Minister Modi on Friday asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, Thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded the people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight the COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)