Come together and pledge to protect earth and it's natural beauty: Shubman Gill

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): As the world observes the golden jubilee of Earth Day, India batsman Shubman Gill on Wednesday urged everyone to 'come together and pledge to protect the earth and its natural beauty'.

"Today let's come together and pledge to protect the earth and its natural beauty. Us being responsible will make all the difference in protecting our planet. #EarthDay2020 #WorldEarthDay," Gill tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Indian women's team T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur urged everyone to protect and preserve 'mother earth'.

"We must work together towards preserving our environment and mother earth. This is our home and let's not allow it to suffer. #EarthDay2020," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Earth Day is celebrated worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection, to celebrate the presence of life and nature around the planet. The day was proposed at the UNESCO conference in 1969 and the first Earth Day celebrations took place in 1970. (ANI)

