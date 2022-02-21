Coming to India will be difficult, good to see how boys responded, says Pollard

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by India in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I.

"We were in the game for 15 overs, but we gave them 85-odd in the last five. We did have a good start with the bat. Nicholas showed his consistency. Rovman Powell showed he wants to be there. Coming to India is going to be difficult but the way the boys responded was good to see. For us from the T20 perspective, these guys are getting opportunities and they are putting in the hard yards," said Pollard after the game.

With this win, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well.

Chasing 185, West Indies got off to the worst start possible as the visitors lost opening batter Kyle Mayers (6) on the fifth ball of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar. In his next over, Chahar removed Shai Hope (8) and West Indies was reduced to 26/2 in the third over. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell then got together at the crease and after powerplay overs, visitors' score read 68/2.

The 47-run stand for the third wicket was broken by Harshal Patel in the seventh over as he got the better of Powell (25). Venkatesh Iyer then got among the wickets as he got the prized scalp of skipper Kieron Pollard (5), and as a result, Windies were reduced to 82/4, still needing 103 runs to win.

Pooran (61) and Romario Shephard (29) tried their best, but in the end, the task proved too much, and India registered a 17-run win. (ANI)