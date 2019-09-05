India women's cricketer Mithali Raj
India women's cricketer Mithali Raj

Coming under BCCI, the turning point for women's cricket in India: Mithali Raj

By Vishesh Roy | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Mithali Raj, known as the pioneer of women's cricket in India feels that coming under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was a turning point for the women's sport in the country.
Her remarks came after she decided to retire from T20I format. Raj went on to represent India in 89 T20Is, managing to score 2,364 runs.
"Well, I think the turning point, in my opinion, has to be 2006 as in that year we came under BCCI. With that a lot of facilities were provided to us, a lot of things changed for good and better. Since then, there has been a gradual improvement in respect to the access in facilities like NCA and an increase in the support staff," Raj, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.
"Lot more matches and international series started to get scheduled for us and also contracts came into effect which gave security to the players and they were able to focus on their game," she added.
The 36-year-old chose to retire from the T20I format on Tuesday, September 3. She did not see herself playing the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, so she thought of grooming players for the upcoming tournament.
Earlier this year, she made up her mind to retire from the format and would want the 50-over World Cup I'm 2021 to be her swansong.
"This decision was taken in January itself during the New Zealand tour. I had told the coach WV Raman and chairman of selectors about my decision. The captain also knew about that. All the people who were needed to be told about my decision were informed. 2021 World Cup would definitely be my swansong. I am looking forward to preparing for the World Cup," Raj said.
"I did not see myself playing the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. I thought I should make the coach aware of my plans so that he can think of an alternative for the team and starts preparing the side likewise. I wanted to give him that time where he can try various players to get experience into the side," she added.
In 2016, the cricketer was dropped from the T20 World Cup semi-final match against England. There was a clear rift between then coach Ramesh Powar and Raj. She had also alleged that Powar of publically humiliating her.
But when asked if her fallout with the coach had an impact on her decision, Raj batted the question with a cricketer's precision.
"Well, the fallout with coach Ramesh Powar did not have any impact on my decision. I do not make decisions based on emotion, because it is my career and I would like to be more practical when it comes to career. Fallout with Powar did not have any role to play," Raj said.
Raj has had a wonderful T20 career and also became the first Indian to score 2000 T20I runs. The cricketer who made her T20I debut in 2006 said that the game has witnessed many changes since then and the introduction of various leagues across the globe has given wonderful players to the sport.
She also said that she would look to play the Women's IPL next year as the league is the country's own.
"I think it definitely has improved since 2006 because of the consistency of matches. So many players coming in with the onset of various leagues and it has helped in the growth of the sport," Raj said.
"Well, not necessarily the other leagues but yes I look forward to the Women's IPL because it is our own league and I would love to be part of it," she added.
Women's cricket continues to attract more and more admirers each passing day. But getting Test matches scheduled for the women teams still remains a challenge as the prime focus looks to be on the shorter formats. Raj said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is promoting the women's game globally and are doing whatever is best for the sport.
"I think at some level the ICC is trying to promote the women's game globally and that requires them to focus more on ODI and T20I cricket. They are trying to revive the game. Maybe once women's game is able to find good standing among fans, then they can focus on Test cricket but as of now with T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup, I do not think boards will look into Test matches," Raj said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Odisha-based Anupama Swain wins bronze in World Martial Arts...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Woman athlete Anupama Swain who qualified for 2022 Asian Games by winning a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Martial Arts Mastership Jiu-Jitsu has said that the achievement was a proud moment for her as she was the only Indian to participate in t

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:57 IST

ISSF World Cup winners Abhishek Verma, Deepak Kumar accorded a...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Indian shooting contingent who made the country proud in the recently concluded International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rio World Cup by winning 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals were accorded a rousing welcomed on returning to Delhi on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:36 IST

No delay in disbursing reward money to players, says Rijiju

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In a bid to boost the morale of the players, the government has decided to give 'reward money' to athletes who make it big at the international events at the earliest.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:11 IST

US Open: Belinda Bencic thrashes Donna Vekic to reach semifinals

New York [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Switzerland's Belinda Bencic thrashed Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:10 IST

Rain plays spoilsport on day one, Australia scores 170/3 in...

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Rain plays a spoilsport on the day one of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:41 IST

Rashid Khan reveals his name, number Test jersey

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Afghanistan's newly appointed captain in all formats Rashid Khan on Wednesday revealed his name and number jersey ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:36 IST

Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya likely to miss third T20I after...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 4 (ANI): Sri Lanka suffered a double blow as Kusal Mendis and Shehan Jayasuriya are uncertain to play in the third T20I as both suffered leg injuries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:59 IST

India have to play as unit, without fear, says goalkeeper...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A day ahead of India taking on Oman in the qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the team has to play as a unit and without fear.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

14 Indian shooters qualify for ISSF World Cup Finals

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Record 14 Indian shooters have qualified for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Finals (WCF) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:59 IST

Ross Taylor likely to play in 3rd T20 against Sri Lanka

London [UK], Sept 4 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is fit and is likely to play the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka after missing the second T20I due to hip injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:51 IST

Rain plays spoilsport, India A requires 137 runs to win against...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport in the fourth ODI between India A and South Africa A. The match could not end with a result despite being reduced to 25-over per side and will resume from the same point on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Indian team excited to play FIH Pro League, says Manpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Wednesday expressed his team's excitement following the announcement of the schedule for the second edition of FIH Pro League.

Read More
iocl