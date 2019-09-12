Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
Committed to safety, security of Sri Lanka team: Pak Cricket Board

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): After Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to seek the assistance of their government to conduct a reassessment of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the team's tour, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reiterated its "commitment to provide complete safety and security to the Lankan side".
"We have seen the SLC statement, but are not privy to any information or intelligence report relating to safety of the SL team. The PCB reiterates its commitment to provide complete safety and security to the SL side and in this relation will continue to work with the SLC," PCB tweeted.

PCB's tweet comes after the SLC issued a statement on Wednesday seeking government assistance to a reassessment of security in Pakistan.
"Sri Lanka Cricket today sought the assistance of the Sri Lankan government to conduct a 'Reassessment' of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the national team's planned tour to Pakistan," SLC said in a statement.
"The decision was taken following a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports," the statement added.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series, starting from September 27.
SLC said that the Prime Minister's Office received information of a possible 'terrorist threat' to the team.
"Accordingly, the warning highlights that the Prime Minister's Office has received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat to the Sri Lankan team while touring Pakistan. Hence, SLC has been advised to take extreme care, and 'reassess' the situation, before embarking on the said tour," the statement said.
Earlier on September 9, ten Sri Lanka players who chose not to participate in the series and opted out of the tour of Pakistan were Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dimuth Karunaratne.
Sri Lanka announced their squad for Pakistan tour on Wednesday.
ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.
T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.
The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played in Karachi on September 27. (ANI)

