India batsman Ajinkya Rahane with Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Communication was the key, says Rahane on partnership with Rohit Sharma

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): India batsman Ajinkya Rahane said communication was the key which helped him and Rohit Sharma form a brilliant partnership during the third Test match against South Africa on Sunday.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video where Mayank Agarwal asked Rahane about his 267-run partnership with Sharma.
"Communication was the key in that partnership," Rahane replied.
Rahane joined opener Sharma when India were at 39/3. However, both played amazing knocks and helped India cruise past that tough situation.
Rahane scored 115 runs while Sharma played a knock of 212 runs.
"When I went to bat, Rohit and I had discussed that if we can play that half an hour before lunch, it was really important. And after lunch we were thinking about getting 275 or 300 on that wicket and that would be really good but the wicket really eased out after lunch," Rahane said.
"I was feeling really well and confident. The communication between us was to counter-attack and if we could put South Africa under pressure then that would be really good," he added.
India declared their first innings on 497/9 and South Africa will resume from 9/2 on day three. (ANI)

