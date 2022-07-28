Competing as cricketing group in CWG 2022 feels exciting: Radha Yadav

Birmingham [UK], July 28 (ANI): Indian spin bowler Radha Yadav said on Wednesday that competing as a cricketing group in Commonwealth Games feels very exciting to her.

The Indian women's cricket team arrived in Birmingham on Monday. Women's cricket will be played for the first time ever at the multi-sport event.

"I am very excited. I have been watching CWG since I was a child. To participate at the event as a cricketing group is exciting," said Yadav while interacting with the media.

India is set to have two high-profile matches, with the tournament opener being against Australia while the next game being against arch-rivals Pakistan. On playing these two games with two great teams, she said, "All teams in T20I are good, we want to give our best in every game.

Talking about the brand of cricket under coach Ramesh Powar, Yadav said that the team looks forward to improving a bit day by day.



"As a cricketer, we improve everyday. He has helped us, especially me with bowling. I have improved under him. It has been fun working with him. We want to set a standard. For making Indian cricket better, we will have to work hard," she added.

Yadav said that the team aims to keep a simple mindset and is going match by match.

Yadav thanked Indian fans for their consistent support everywhere.

Questioned on whether she as a cricketer missed participating as multi-sport events like CWG or Olympics, she said, "Yes, we felt that. Wearing that medal and hearing your national anthem play inside the stadium is a different feeling. I wanted to experience that. It will be a great moment if we win that medal and hear our national anthem."

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. The cricket tournament at the multi-sport event will start from July 29. (ANI)

