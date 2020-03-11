Concerned related to weather: HPCA director before Ind-SA ODI

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's director Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday said that there is some concern related to the weather, but added the state association is fully equipped to deal with the challenge.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the first ODI on Thursday, but the weather forecast indicates some rain in the region.

"Definitely, there is a concern related to the weather. Forecasts indicate that it is likely to rain tomorrow here, but the association is fully equipped and prepared. The drainage system is in place, we can start the match after 30 minutes as soon as the rain stops. We have taken all the necessary precautions, we are hopeful of having a good match here," Sanjay Sharma told ANI.

The director also revealed what all precautions have been taken amid the ongoing concerns related to coronavirus. The country has so far reported more than 50 cases of COVID-19.

"We have run an awareness campaign when it comes to coronavirus, we will be using thermal scanners here, sanitizers will be available at all entry stands and washrooms. We have fully implemented all the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry," Sharma said.

This is the last series for the Indian team before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ahead of the series, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that Indian pacers may not use saliva for shining the ball amid concerns related to coronavirus.

With more than 50 positive coronavirus cases in the country, the 31-year-old bowler said that the team is taking necessary precautions.

"We are taking every precaution we can. We have a team of doctors with us, who are advising us on dos and don'ts. We have a meeting with our doctors. If they advise us to not use saliva on the ball, then we will follow it. So, it all depends upon the instructions given by the doctor," the pacer had said earlier today. (ANI)

