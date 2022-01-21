'Confidence in short tournament is very important': Du Plessis on playing in BPL

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 21 (ANI): South Africa batter Faf du Plessis, who will be featuring in the Bangladesh Premier League, 2022, feels that a player should be confident while playing in a short tournament.

"A tournament like this, it is important how you start because some guys are coming in without playing much cricket. Confidence in a short tournament is very important. Cricket is not played on paper. I have played enough teams to know that," said du Plessis as reported by ESPncricinfo.

"There's a lot of strong players and teams in the tournament. We have to make sure we play well and to our potential. We do that, we will be there and thereabouts by the end of the tournament. You try to find your balance at the beginning of the competition, what's the right team to pick. As the tournament progresses, we will get to our best team," he added.



Du Plessis, who will be playing for Comilla Victorians in the BPL, said that his first goal is to win the tournament and to contribute in every game as a batter.

"You want to go to franchises that are successful. This team has done very well, winning trophies. That's why it was a nice fit for me. It is a very relaxed group with a very relaxed coach [Mohammad Salahuddin]. Things look very good. Playing the IPL, PSL and BPL is about becoming a more experienced and mature player all around the world," said du Plessis.

"The first goal will be to win the tournament. The second goal is to contribute in every game as a batter. Towards the end of the competition, be up there with the leading run-scorers," he added.

The former South Africa skipper further praised all the people involved in the organising of the BPL during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the most important thing is that we are here, and the tournament is starting. It is obviously a challenge during the Covid pandemic to get a tournament up and running. Well done to everyone to make sure it is happening," said du Plessis. (ANI)

