Conflict of interest rule has to be practical, says Sourav Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:24 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Weeks after Committee of Administrators (CoA) made it clear that there was no "Conflict of Interest" in former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's appointment as National Cricket Academy's (NCA) head, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday slammed the conflict of interest saying the "rule needs to be practical."
Ganguly gave Rahul Dravid's example who was appointed as the National Cricket Academy's head last month. There have been questions raised on his appointment as he also holds the position of vice-president of India Cements group which owns Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. However, Ravi Thodge, member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), said that there was no conflict of interest in Dravid's appointment as NCA's head.
"The rule has to be practical. Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the NCA head and there are issues about conflict of interest with his job with India Cements. Three years later you may not remain the NCA head but these jobs are permanent and remain with you. I don't see it as a conflict of interest. You go around the world and look at Ricky Ponting," Ganguly said during an event.
Ganguly also gave the former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's example as he coaches Australian team and is also involved in commentating, in addition to this, he is part of the coaching staff of the IPL side Delhi Capitals.
The 47-year-old congratulated Ravi Shashtri for an extension as the head coach of the Indian team and hoped that the team will do better in the coming years. India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
"Ravi has been around for a while, he has completed 5 years. He has got an extension for 2 more years. So, I wish him luck and hopefully, India can go all the way in the two major tournaments that are coming in the next two years," Ganguly said.
Ganguly also commented on the Indian skipper Virat Kohli's decision of not picking Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Ashwin in the playing eleven of the first Test against West Indies.
"I was surprised to see Kuldeep Yadav left out because the last Test he played against Australia he got five wickets in Sydney. But Jadeja also had been in good form. The surface at the Antigua needed three fast bowlers for sure. It was the question of the spin. Ashwin's record is phenomenal to leave him out in the Test matches. It's a decision Kohli has made and we will find out in next couple of days how far does Jadeja goes on to pick wicket on this surface," said Ganguly. (ANI)

