Constant support from ICC helped us follow our passion: Sana Mir

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): After announcing retirement from international cricket, former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir has said that the constant support from the International Cricket Council (ICC) has helped every women cricketer to follow their passion.

"It has been an absolute pleasure being part of the cricket fraternity. Constant support and encouragement from ICC have helped us follow our passion and dream bigger. I thank CEO Manu and everyone at ICC for their incredible support throughout," Mir tweeted.



Mir had announced her retirement on Saturday, April 25, putting an end to a 15-year long career.

She featured in 226 international matches for Pakistan, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.

The right-handed batter made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005, while her last ODI was against Bangladesh in Lahore in November 2019.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the PCB for giving me an opportunity to serve my country for 15 years. It has been an absolute honour and privilege," Mir had said in an official statement.

"The last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate. I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport," she added.

Mir, who has been a vital cog in the Pakistan bowling line up, rose to number-one on ICC Women's Rankings for ODI bowlers in October 2018.

With 151 ODI wickets in 120 ODIs, she shares the fourth position on the all-time list with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies.

She is one of the nine women cricketers to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs.

The former skipper made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in May 2009, while her last T20I was against Bangladesh in Lahore in October 2019. In 106 T20Is, she took 89 wickets and scored 802 runs.

She captained Pakistan in 72 ODIs, winning 26 and losing 45, and 65 T20Is, winning 26 and losing 36. The right-arm off-spinner was also the skipper of Pakistan at two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016).

The 34-year-old cricketer is currently ranked 9th and 41st in the ICC's ODI and T20I bowlers' lists, respectively. (ANI)

